Drugs and firearms found during search; man arrested
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 8:53 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man was arrested after a search led to authorities finding drugs, firearms and cash.
It happened early Thursday morning.
Huntington Police say Kevlin “Smev” Jackson, 40, was arrested for delivery of a controlled substance.
His arrest led members of the Huntington Violent Crime Drug Task Force and ATF agents to his residence in the 1200 block of 7th Street where they got a search warrant.
During the search, officers found two firearms, 48 grams of cocaine, 14 grams of crack cocaine and $9,000 in cash.
Jackson was also charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and being a prohibited person with a firearm after the execution of the search warrant.
Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.