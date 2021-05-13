Drugs and firearms found during search; man arrested

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man was arrested after a search led to authorities finding drugs, firearms and cash.

It happened early Thursday morning.

Huntington Police say Kevlin “Smev” Jackson, 40, was arrested for delivery of a controlled substance.

His arrest led members of the Huntington Violent Crime Drug Task Force and ATF agents to his residence in the 1200 block of 7th Street where they got a search warrant.

During the search, officers found two firearms, 48 grams of cocaine, 14 grams of crack cocaine and $9,000 in cash.

Jackson was also charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and being a prohibited person with a firearm after the execution of the search warrant.

