Advertisement

Firefighters battle two fires about a mile apart

Published: May. 13, 2021 at 12:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Firefighters with the Malden Fire Department responded to two fires Thursday morning about a mile apart.

The Malden Fire Chief tells WSAZ.com crews are familiar with both properties and have responded to them before to knock out flames.

The first call came in just before 5 a.m. Thursday.

A vacant building at 373 Gap View Drive caught fire.

Crews believe squatters were living inside of the structure.

No injuries were reported.

The second happened at about 8:50 a.m. at 139 Gap View Drive. Crews responded to flames at a garage.

Crews say they believe someone was living inside of the garage.

Fire crews from Belle and Rand assisted in the fire fight.

No injuries associated with this fire have been reported either.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was arrested Wednesday morning after police say he shot a gun in a neighborhood several...
Active shooter arrested in Williamson
The stabbing happened early Wednesday morning on Sunset Drive in Charleston.
Man charged in fatal stabbing of his fiancee
An elderly man was killed Wednesday evening in a house fire in the Harts Creek area of Lincoln...
Elderly man killed in house fire
Fatal accident at AA Highway
Name of person killed in crash on AA highway released
Governor Justice holds press conference
W.Va. Governor says we are creating our own fuel shortage

Latest News

Return to cruising on the horizon
Return to cruising on the horizon
Andy shares your weather photos | May 13
Andy shares your weather photos | May 13
Dr. M. Duane Nellis
OU President to step down
Reports of illegal dumping, officers searching for culprits
MARDI GRAS CASINO AND RESORT
May and June events at Mardi Gras Casino and Resort