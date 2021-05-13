Firefighters battle two fires about a mile apart

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Firefighters with the Malden Fire Department responded to two fires Thursday morning about a mile apart.

The Malden Fire Chief tells WSAZ.com crews are familiar with both properties and have responded to them before to knock out flames.

The first call came in just before 5 a.m. Thursday.

A vacant building at 373 Gap View Drive caught fire.

Crews believe squatters were living inside of the structure.

No injuries were reported.

The second happened at about 8:50 a.m. at 139 Gap View Drive. Crews responded to flames at a garage.

Crews say they believe someone was living inside of the garage.

Fire crews from Belle and Rand assisted in the fire fight.

No injuries associated with this fire have been reported either.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.