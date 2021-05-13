First lady Jill Biden departs Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - First lady Dr. Jill Biden departed Yeager Airport late Thursday afternoon after a full schedule in Charleston.

Just before meeting members of the West Virginia Air National Guard, including Brig. Gen. William Crane, on the airport tarmac, the first lady boarded Executive One Foxtrot. Among those joining her on the tarmac were U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and actress Jennifer Garner, a Charleston native.

One Guard member we spoke with said it was an honor to meet two such influential women.

Before departing Charleston around 4:25 p.m., the first lady attended a COVID vaccination clinic at Capital High School.

