First Lady Jill Biden, Sen. Manchin, Jennifer Garner visit Capital High School

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Just hours after the first 12 to 15-year-olds received the COVID-19 vaccine in West Virginia Thursday, the wheels of Executive One Foxtrot landed at Yeager Airport in Charleston.

First Lady Jill Biden, Sen. Joe Manchin and actress and West Virginia native Jennifer Garner traveled to West Virginia’s Capital City Thursday to tour a vaccination site at Capital High School.

U.S. health advisers endorsed use of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine in kids as young as 12 on Wednesday — just as planned new guidelines say it’s OK for people of any age to get a coronavirus shot at the same time as other needed vaccinations.

Pfizer’s vaccine has been used for months in people 16 and older, and earlier this week the Food and Drug Administration cleared its use for those as young as age 12. But before rolling it out to the younger kids, much of the nation was awaiting recommendations from CDC’s advisers — and the panel concluded the same dose adults use is safe and strongly protective in those 12 to 15 years old, too.

The CDC rapidly accepted its advisers’ recommendation.

Garner is a prominent figure in the Save the Children aid organization, working as an an ambassador. First Lady Biden was appointed as chair of the board of trustees for the organization in 2017.

First Lady Biden is expected to give remarks on youth vaccinations while Garner is expected to focus on addressing child poverty.

