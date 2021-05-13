Advertisement

First Lady Jill Biden, Sen. Manchin, Jennifer Garner visit Capital High School

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 3:10 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Just hours after the first 12 to 15-year-olds received the COVID-19 vaccine in West Virginia Thursday, the wheels of Executive One Foxtrot landed at Yeager Airport in Charleston.

First Lady Jill Biden, Sen. Joe Manchin and actress and West Virginia native Jennifer Garner traveled to West Virginia’s Capital City Thursday to tour a vaccination site at Capital High School.

U.S. health advisers endorsed use of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine in kids as young as 12 on Wednesday — just as planned new guidelines say it’s OK for people of any age to get a coronavirus shot at the same time as other needed vaccinations.

Pfizer’s vaccine has been used for months in people 16 and older, and earlier this week the Food and Drug Administration cleared its use for those as young as age 12. But before rolling it out to the younger kids, much of the nation was awaiting recommendations from CDC’s advisers — and the panel concluded the same dose adults use is safe and strongly protective in those 12 to 15 years old, too.

The CDC rapidly accepted its advisers’ recommendation.

Garner is a prominent figure in the Save the Children aid organization, working as an an ambassador. First Lady Biden was appointed as chair of the board of trustees for the organization in 2017.

First Lady Biden is expected to give remarks on youth vaccinations while Garner is expected to focus on addressing child poverty.

This is a developing story.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was arrested Wednesday morning after police say he shot a gun in a neighborhood several...
Active shooter arrested in Williamson
The stabbing happened early Wednesday morning on Sunset Drive in Charleston.
Man charged in fatal stabbing of his fiancee
An elderly man was killed Wednesday evening in a house fire in the Harts Creek area of Lincoln...
Elderly man killed in house fire
Fatal accident at AA Highway
Name of person killed in crash on AA highway released
Governor Justice holds press conference
W.Va. Governor says we are creating our own fuel shortage

Latest News

Fatal ATV accident in Nicholas County, W.Va.
Officials respond to fatal ATV accident
Spruce up your home this spring
Spruce up your home this spring
First Lady Jill Biden arrives in West Virginia
First Lady Jill Biden arrives in West Virginia
First Lady Jill Biden arrives in West Virginia
First Lady arrives in West Virginia