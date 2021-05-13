First Warning Forecast | Splendid Afternoons Continue

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Temperatures dipped as cold as the mid and upper 30s this morning, sparking fears of frost for those newly planted tender vegetation. If your plants made it through this past night, you should be good to go beyond, as the May sunshine will be bold today, capable enough to get us back to the upper 60s this afternoon. Though that isn’t a tremendously warm number by May standards, it is a couple degrees milder than yesterday, enough for a refreshing afternoon if exercise and/or yardwork is on your to-do list. Expect a peaceful, easy evening, with a star-lit night accompanies a gradual cooldown back to around 40° tomorrow morning. Isolated frost could well still appear Friday morning, but it won’t be as widespread and/or threatening a this morning’s was.

Friday continues the incremental warming with the temperatures, courtesy of continued sunshine and a relatively flat pattern. The high pressure overhead is vast, enough to keep us dry right to the weekend (though with a few pop-up showers near the West Virginia ski resorts). By Saturday afternoon we’ll be moving into the low 70s -- sweet-spot weather. By then, we’ll have to start watering the lawn and gardens ourselves, but just like clockwork we’ll be tracking our next system approaching.

We’ll see a few scattered showers start to enter the mix on Sunday, with a more showery day on Monday, exiting during the first part of Tuesday. Temperatures will slide back just a touch during the event, but overall no real cold snaps or heat waves in our immediate future. This time of year, that’s ends up being pretty comfortable.

