Advertisement

First Warning Forecast | Splendid Afternoons Continue

...Though the sunrise hours will remain fairly cool.
By Brandon Butcher
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 8:56 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Temperatures dipped as cold as the mid and upper 30s this morning, sparking fears of frost for those newly planted tender vegetation. If your plants made it through this past night, you should be good to go beyond, as the May sunshine will be bold today, capable enough to get us back to the upper 60s this afternoon. Though that isn’t a tremendously warm number by May standards, it is a couple degrees milder than yesterday, enough for a refreshing afternoon if exercise and/or yardwork is on your to-do list. Expect a peaceful, easy evening, with a star-lit night accompanies a gradual cooldown back to around 40° tomorrow morning. Isolated frost could well still appear Friday morning, but it won’t be as widespread and/or threatening a this morning’s was.

Friday continues the incremental warming with the temperatures, courtesy of continued sunshine and a relatively flat pattern. The high pressure overhead is vast, enough to keep us dry right to the weekend (though with a few pop-up showers near the West Virginia ski resorts). By Saturday afternoon we’ll be moving into the low 70s -- sweet-spot weather. By then, we’ll have to start watering the lawn and gardens ourselves, but just like clockwork we’ll be tracking our next system approaching.

We’ll see a few scattered showers start to enter the mix on Sunday, with a more showery day on Monday, exiting during the first part of Tuesday. Temperatures will slide back just a touch during the event, but overall no real cold snaps or heat waves in our immediate future. This time of year, that’s ends up being pretty comfortable.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was arrested Wednesday morning after police say he shot a gun in a neighborhood several...
Active shooter arrested in Williamson
The stabbing happened early Wednesday morning on Sunset Drive in Charleston.
Man charged in fatal stabbing of his fiancee
Governor Justice holds press conference
W.Va. Governor says we are creating our own fuel shortage
An elderly man was killed Wednesday evening in a house fire in the Harts Creek area of Lincoln...
Elderly man killed in house fire
Fatal accident at AA Highway
Name of person killed in crash on AA highway released

Latest News

Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Thursday, May 13th, 2021.
First Warning Forecast
Our Cool Then Mild Daytime Conditions Continue
first Warning Forecast
first warning forecast
first warning forecast
First Warning Forecast | Cool Morning But Nice Afternoons