Health department begins vaccinating 12 to 15-year-olds
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 10:18 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department held an event Thursday morning regarding the CDC’s authorization of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in kids as young as 12-years-old.
On Wednesday, the CDC approved the use of the Pfizer vaccine to those 12 and older.
12 students came to the KCHD to get vaccinated Thursday morning.
