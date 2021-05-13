Health department begins vaccinating 12 to 15-year-olds

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department held an event Thursday morning regarding the CDC’s authorization of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in kids as young as 12-years-old.

On Wednesday, the CDC approved the use of the Pfizer vaccine to those 12 and older.

12 students came to the KCHD to get vaccinated Thursday morning.

