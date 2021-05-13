Man arrested after ATV pursuit

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man was arrested Wednesday after a pursuit of an ATV in the Crum area, Wayne County Sheriff Rick Thompson said.

James “Jimmy John” Muncy, 35, was taken into custody by members of the Wayne County Sheriff’s Drug Enforcement Unit.

Thompson said the pursuit happened on Jennies Creek Road. He said Muncy took off on the ATV, then got off of it and ran.

Deputies found a revolver in Muncy’s back pocket, along with crystal methamphetamine, packaging materials and some cash.

Muncy faces felony fleeing in a vehicle, fleeing on foot, possession with intent to deliver, and pseudoephedrine altered charges, according to the sheriff. He was taken to the Western Regional Jail.

