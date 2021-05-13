Advertisement

Man arrested after ATV pursuit

James Muncy, 35, faces numerous charges after investigators say he led them on a pursuit in...
James Muncy, 35, faces numerous charges after investigators say he led them on a pursuit in Wayne County -- all while on an ATV.(Wayne County Sheriff's Department)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 12:07 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man was arrested Wednesday after a pursuit of an ATV in the Crum area, Wayne County Sheriff Rick Thompson said.

James “Jimmy John” Muncy, 35, was taken into custody by members of the Wayne County Sheriff’s Drug Enforcement Unit.

Thompson said the pursuit happened on Jennies Creek Road. He said Muncy took off on the ATV, then got off of it and ran.

Deputies found a revolver in Muncy’s back pocket, along with crystal methamphetamine, packaging materials and some cash.

Muncy faces felony fleeing in a vehicle, fleeing on foot, possession with intent to deliver, and pseudoephedrine altered charges, according to the sheriff. He was taken to the Western Regional Jail.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was arrested Wednesday morning after police say he shot a gun in a neighborhood several...
Active shooter arrested in Williamson
The stabbing happened early Wednesday morning on Sunset Drive in Charleston.
Man charged in fatal stabbing of his fiancee
Governor Justice holds press conference
W.Va. Governor says we are creating our own fuel shortage
Ribbon cutting for new sports facility in Hurricane
ZoneOut Sports celebrates grand opening
A semi overturned at the Cabin Creek Rd. exit of I-77 North
UPDATE | One lane I-77 North re-open after tractor trailer turns on side

Latest News

Stolen truck from Walker Chevrolet in Nitro, West Virginia
WVSP: Stolen truck recovered; man arrested
44 Attorneys General are encouraging Facebook not to launch a social media app for children...
Attorneys General urge Facebook to halt app launch geared toward kids
Most Ohio health orders to end June 2
Most Ohio health orders to end June 2
Fatal fire in Lincoln County
Fatal fire in Lincoln County