Man convicted of crossing state lines to have sex with underage girls

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man from Ohio faces up to 30 years in prison after being convicted of interstate travel to have sex with two underage girls in Huntington, acting U.S. Attorney Lisa G. Johnston said.

On Thursday, a federal jury convicted Makel Elboghdady, 36, of Columbus, of the offense.

Investigators say Elboghdady traveled to Huntington in February 2020 to meet a woman and have sexual relations with her two daughters, both 13 and younger.

In addition to a prison sentence, Elboghdady must register as a sex offender. His sentencing date is Aug. 16.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.