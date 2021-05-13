Advertisement

Names released of apparent shooting victims

Crews responded Monday evening to a shooting at a home in the Guyandotte area of Huntington.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 7:09 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The names of two people who died from apparent gunshot wounds in a Guyandotte-area home early this week have been released.

Andrea L. Burnette, 35, of Huntington, and Terence Lamont Holmes, 48, of Cincinnati, were the victims, according to the Huntington Police Department. Their bodies were discovered Monday evening inside a home in the 700 block of 5th Avenue in Guyandotte.

No more details about the incident have been released, including information about a possible suspect.

