Names released of apparent shooting victims

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The names of two people who died from apparent gunshot wounds in a Guyandotte-area home early this week have been released.

Andrea L. Burnette, 35, of Huntington, and Terence Lamont Holmes, 48, of Cincinnati, were the victims, according to the Huntington Police Department. Their bodies were discovered Monday evening inside a home in the 700 block of 5th Avenue in Guyandotte.

No more details about the incident have been released, including information about a possible suspect.

