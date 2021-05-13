New liquor stores getting started in Greenup County following wet vote

GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Nearly a year after an election that saw parts of Greenup County go from dry to wet for the first time in 75 years, new businesses that sell alcoholic beverages are just getting started.

The finishing touches are being made at Hube’s Place, the first liquor store in the town of Greenup since Harry Truman was president.

“To be the first group of people to sell alcohol in an area for 75 years is pretty cool,” Jeremy Bates, one of the co-owners of Hube’s Place, said.

The business in Town Hill Plaza will have its grand opening Friday. Bates describes it as a family business.

“For years, people in this area traveled either across the river to Ohio, or in the early 80s they started being able to travel to Ashland (for alcohol),” Bates said.

Bates is also the chair of the Greenup County Committee for Economic Development. He urged voters for nearly a decade to allow alcohol sales.

“This is concentrating tax revenue for our area, and this is the argument I’ve had since 2012, the original time we tried to get it passed,” he said.

Bates says the pandemic delayed progress in getting their doors open, but they’re excited to finally see the change they campaigned for becoming reality.

Sam’s Corner Carryout opened three weeks ago in Raceland inside a former body shop.

Owner Samantha Riley says they’re off to a good start, and business has been steady.

The River Bend Golf Club began selling beer in March. Owner Harold Tussey says before the vote passed, people who played on his course were allowed to bring their own alcoholic beverages, and there were times when that created safety concerns when players who may have had too much to drink chose to drive home.

Tussey says now that he can sell beer himself, players are no longer legally permitted to bring their own.

“There are other people who don’t know when to quit,” Tussey said. “By them not being able to bring it onto the property, which is a state law, they cannot bring alcohol onto this property now. We have control that we did not have in the past.”

Hube’s Place gets its name from bootlegger Hube Worthington, the great-grandfather of one of the co-owners.

The wet-dry vote was held in Greenup County last June.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.