Advertisement

Officials respond to fatal ATV accident

Fatal ATV accident in Nicholas County, W.Va.
Fatal ATV accident in Nicholas County, W.Va.(Wilderness Volunteer Fire Department)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 3:09 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Nicholas County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a deadly ATV accident.

The Wilderness Volunteer Fire Department says they responded to an ATV accident on Upper Collison Creek Road in Mt. Nebo.

When they got on scene, they found an ATV on its side in the middle of the road. A man was pronounced dead.

No other information has been released.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was arrested Wednesday morning after police say he shot a gun in a neighborhood several...
Active shooter arrested in Williamson
The stabbing happened early Wednesday morning on Sunset Drive in Charleston.
Man charged in fatal stabbing of his fiancee
An elderly man was killed Wednesday evening in a house fire in the Harts Creek area of Lincoln...
Elderly man killed in house fire
Fatal accident at AA Highway
Name of person killed in crash on AA highway released
Governor Justice holds press conference
W.Va. Governor says we are creating our own fuel shortage

Latest News

First Lady Jill Biden, Sen. Manchin, Jennifer Garner visit Capital High School
Spruce up your home this spring
Spruce up your home this spring
First Lady Jill Biden arrives in West Virginia
First Lady Jill Biden arrives in West Virginia
First Lady Jill Biden arrives in West Virginia
First Lady arrives in West Virginia