Officials respond to fatal ATV accident

NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Nicholas County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a deadly ATV accident.

The Wilderness Volunteer Fire Department says they responded to an ATV accident on Upper Collison Creek Road in Mt. Nebo.

When they got on scene, they found an ATV on its side in the middle of the road. A man was pronounced dead.

No other information has been released.

