OU President to step down

Dr. M. Duane Nellis
Dr. M. Duane Nellis(WSAZ/ Ohio University)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 1:14 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ATHENS, Ohio (WSAZ) - Ohio University President Dr. M. Duane Nellis has announced he has planned to end his tenure as President.

He made the announcement Thursday.

President Nellis will end his term on June 30, 2021 and transition to faculty in the College of Arts and Sciences.

“It has been an honor and a privilege to serve Ohio University as President these past four years,” President Nellis said. “Ruthie and I have truly enjoyed being a part of this University and this community, and I am proud of the many accomplishments we have all made together. I am excited to continue my service to this great University as I return to the work that brought me in to higher education – my passion for working with students through teaching, research and service.”

He took office as Ohio 21st President in 2017. Nellis’ worked in higher education for four decades, including 11 years as a university president. He says the timing is right for the university and his family.

The Ohio University Board of Trustees is expected to formally accept Nellis’ decision to return to faculty at its regularly scheduled meeting in June.

They will launch a national search for the next President.

An interim President is expected to be named in the coming days.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

