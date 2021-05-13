Advertisement

Reports of illegal dumping, officers searching for culprits

Published: May. 13, 2021 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CLAY COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Natural Resource Police Officers are searching for a white GMC pickup truck pulling a trailer in connection to illegal dumping.

Officers say those inside are wanted for questioning about multiple illegal roadside dumps along Elk River Road between the communities of Hartland and Procious in Clay County.

Officers believe the incidents happened during the day on Saturday, May 8 and Sunday, May 9.

Anyone with information or who have witnessed the dumping are asked to call 304.587.2091 or the DNR District Office at 304.924.6211.

