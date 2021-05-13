Advertisement

Return to cruising on the horizon

By Josie Fletcher
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

The return of traveling is here, and many are wondering what that means for the future of cruise vacations.

Travel Expert Michaela Guzy shares what travelers can expect when they are ready to take that long overdue vacation, and how Norwegian Cruise Line is redefining that future cruise experience as it prepares to welcome guests this summer.

