South Charleston annexing land toward Lincoln County line

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The city of South Charleston is preparing to annex around 5 more miles of land along Corridor G approaching the Lincoln County line.

This new expansion will include Alum Creek Elementary School and surrounding neighborhoods. The city will also be building a new fire station and community center on Sand Plant Road to serve this new part of town.

The proposal started when a group of neighbors in the Southpointe development started a petition to join South Charleston, with the goal of getting new utilities and emergency services.

“We think that area could be the next Teays Valley,” Mayor Frank Mullens said about the planned expansion. “There is a lot of growth and potential there. Sewer is one of the last pieces on infrastructure we need to put into place, and we do have a sewer line extension plan built into our TIF District proposal.”

The proposal is currently being finalized by the city’s engineers, but they have already started construction on the fire station and community center. Mayor Mullens said the annexation has the support of the community, city council and county leaders. It could be finalized by July or August if approved by all required agencies.

Mullens said it is the city’s goal to expand all the way to the Lincoln County line, and this annexation would get the city within a couple of miles of its goal.

“Annexation is important to us,” Mullens said. “Look, if you are not growing you are dying, so we want to grow and prosper.”

South Charleston Fire Chief Virgil White said they have hired 12 more firefighters and purchased additional fire engines to staff the city’s new station. It will allow for a faster response time and better protection for people. The fire department already responds to car wrecks and medical calls in the area.

“We like to see the growth,” White said. “People coming in, moving into the city, businesses moving into the city, so it’s good for everybody.”

“It’s a win for the community out there and it’s a win for South Charleston because we can continue to grow and bring in areas that we think are going to have potential economic development in the near future,” Mullens said. “I think it’s a good move for us.”

People living in this area that will become part of South Charleston will have to pay higher taxes, but Mullens said that is usually offset by a reduction in garbage and sewer bills. They also get access to emergency services and other city amenities.

“South Charleston has a lot to offer and we would definitely want to be part of it,” Ira Baldwin said. “You get services, you get twice a week trash pickup, and there is going to be a fire department right here at the bottom of the hill, and things like that. It’s going to be a lot better for us overall and we really look forward to it.”

Baldwin has lived in this area for five years and said joining South Charleston will only lead to more economic development in the southern part of Kanawha County. He expects more businesses and homes to be built along Corridor G and South Charleston to expand its city limits farther from the road to serve more people in the future.

