Trial underway for defendant who was the focus of lengthy manhunt

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man who was at the center of a weeklong manhunt in 2018 faced a jury Wednesday.

It marked the second day for Jeremy Bartram’s trial.

Several witnesses were called to the stand, including two people who were inside Bartram’s ex-girlfriend’s home when Bartram allegedly broke in and shot his ex-girlfriend’s mother and brother.

A child was also hurt by shrapnel.

As many as 60 officers were involved in the search for Bartram around the Pea Ridge and Barboursville areas. Days after the search started, he was taken into custody at his father’s home along Norwood Road in Huntington.

