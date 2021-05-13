Advertisement

Two schools, board of education under lock down due to threat

(ap newsroom)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 10:19 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An elementary school, middle school and a board of education office is under a ‘soft’ lock down Thursday due to a threatening message.

The Nicholas County Board of Education says the message was sent to a construction crew at Cherry River Elementary School.

The board of education office as well as Cherry River Elementary and Richwood Middle School are now under a lock down order.

Officials say there is no immediate threat to students and staff.

Law enforcement has been notified.

This is a developing story.

