Vacant house catches fire, squatters inside

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Kanawha County fire crews are on the scene of vacant house fire.

It broke out before 5 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block of Campbells Creek Drive. This is right behind the Fas-Chek.

Dispatchers tell us they believe squatters were inside the home.

There are no reports of any injuries.

Keep checking wsaz.com for further updates.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.