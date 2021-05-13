Vacant house catches fire, squatters inside
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 7:28 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Kanawha County fire crews are on the scene of vacant house fire.
It broke out before 5 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block of Campbells Creek Drive. This is right behind the Fas-Chek.
Dispatchers tell us they believe squatters were inside the home.
There are no reports of any injuries.
Keep checking wsaz.com for further updates.
Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.