Advertisement

Vacant house catches fire, squatters inside

Fire crews on scene of house fire in Kanawha County.
Fire crews on scene of house fire in Kanawha County.(Live 5 News)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 7:28 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Kanawha County fire crews are on the scene of vacant house fire.

It broke out before 5 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block of Campbells Creek Drive. This is right behind the Fas-Chek.

Dispatchers tell us they believe squatters were inside the home.

There are no reports of any injuries.

Keep checking wsaz.com for further updates.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was arrested Wednesday morning after police say he shot a gun in a neighborhood several...
Active shooter arrested in Williamson
The stabbing happened early Wednesday morning on Sunset Drive in Charleston.
Man charged in fatal stabbing of his fiancee
Governor Justice holds press conference
W.Va. Governor says we are creating our own fuel shortage
Ribbon cutting for new sports facility in Hurricane
ZoneOut Sports celebrates grand opening
A semi overturned at the Cabin Creek Rd. exit of I-77 North
UPDATE | One lane I-77 North re-open after tractor trailer turns on side

Latest News

Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Thursday, May 13th, 2021.
First Warning Forecast
Jill Biden
First Lady to visit Charleston Thursday
Stolen truck from Walker Chevrolet in Nitro, West Virginia
WVSP: Stolen truck recovered; man arrested
44 Attorneys General are encouraging Facebook not to launch a social media app for children...
Attorneys General urge Facebook to halt app launch geared toward kids