Advertisement

West Virginia Governor orders flags to be flown at half-staff on Saturday

American Flag AP Images
American Flag AP Images(AP Images)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Governor Jim Justice is ordering all U.S. and State flags to be flown at half-staff on Saturday, May 15.

This is to honor Peace Officers Memorial Day.

He issued a proclamation in according to the presidential proclamation that orders all United States and West Virginia flags on all State-owned facilities throughout West Virginia be displayed at half-staff from dawn to dusk.

“I encourage the citizens of West Virginia to join with all Americans to honor the federal, state, and local officers killed or disabled in the line of duty, in gratitude to all law enforcement officers in this state and throughout the nation, and in support of their continuing efforts to protect the rights and safety of our citizens and our precious freedoms,” Gov. Justice said.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was arrested Wednesday morning after police say he shot a gun in a neighborhood several...
Active shooter arrested in Williamson
The stabbing happened early Wednesday morning on Sunset Drive in Charleston.
Man charged in fatal stabbing of his fiancee
An elderly man was killed Wednesday evening in a house fire in the Harts Creek area of Lincoln...
Elderly man killed in house fire
Fatal accident at AA Highway
Name of person killed in crash on AA highway released
Governor Justice holds press conference
W.Va. Governor says we are creating our own fuel shortage

Latest News

Megan Lancaster Age Progression Photo
Age-progression picture released in missing woman’s case
First lady Dr. Jill Biden departs Yeager Airport late Thursday afternoon after a full schedule...
First lady Jill Biden departs Charleston
Money courtesy of AP Images
President Biden approves Disaster Declaration in West Virginia
First Lady Jill Biden, Sen. Manchin, Jennifer Garner visit Capital High School