West Virginia Lottery holds vaccine clinic for 12 to 15-year-olds

WV Lottery holds vaccine clinic(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Lottery hosted a drive-through vaccine clinic where students 12 to 15-years old could get their first dose.

The Pfizer vaccine was approved by the FDA on Wednesday for kids as young as 12 years of age.

The clinic was held at Lottery Headquarters at 900 Pennsylvania Avenue from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the ground level parking lot.

Members of the West Virginia National Guard were there to give out the vaccines.

One student says she got the vaccine so she can have a lower chance of getting COVID-19 when she goes out.

If you missed Thursday’s clinic, there will be another one from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Friday at WV Lottery Headquarters.

