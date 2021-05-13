Work on new Russell viaduct enters final stages

RUSSELL, Ky. (WSAZ) - At the new Russell viaduct site, crew workers are all about finishing things up.

“Our goal right now is to get concrete poured, get the new bridge in place and get traffic on it by this summer,” said Kentucky Transportation Cabinet spokesperson Allen Blair.

Getting the new viaduct bridge’s concrete poured may cause some short-term delays for drivers on U.S. 23 and the existing Russell viaduct (Kentucky Route 244) below.

“The work that’s going on above the underpass is welding and some other construction activities, and we want to protect traffic below,” Blair said, “make sure things don’t fall on cars and things like that.”

KYTC says U.S. 23 and the existing Russell viaduct may be closed for up to 10 to 15 minutes at a time as concrete forms are put in place. Crews say this could last at least through Friday, if not into early next week.

Even with short-term traffic jams, Blair says there’s a light at the end of the tunnel.

“This project started last April,” he said. “It’s moved along really quickly and this is the final phase of it, to finish the bridge, finish the viaduct overpass, connect the roadway and get it open by this summer.”

With the new project completed, Blair says the final product will be a smoother commute for drivers going to Ironton or Russell.

“Once this is complete and open, you’ll have a dedicated entrance into Russell on (Kentucky Route) 244 and we’ll remove the 244 intersection on the Ironton-Russell Bridge on (U.S. Route) 23. The traffic at the Ironton-Russell Bridge will be a basic T-intersection, which will create much better traffic flow and you’ll get through those lights quicker.

Work is scheduled to be completed this summer.

