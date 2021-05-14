Accident involving KRT bus sends one to hospital

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An accident involving a KRT bus and a state of West Virginia van has sent one person to the hospital.

It happened at Maryland Avenue and Lee Street West just before 9 Friday morning.

The van ended up on the steps of a church nearby during the accident.

Charleston Police say the driver of the van was taken to the hospital.

Approximately 14 people were on the bus. No one was hurt.

Part of Maryland Avenue is shut down at this time.

