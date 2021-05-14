Cabell Commission hears conservation proposal, opposes AEP and WV American Water rate increase

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Cabell County commissioners met Thursday morning for their meeting where they agreed to send a letter to the Public Service Commission, opposing proposed rated increases for West Virginia American Water and AEP.

Commissioners joined several other counties across the state who have publicly voiced their protest against the measure. County leaders say they understand the need for companies to recoup costs and engage in preventative practices to improve infrastructure.

“People are on fixed incomes, they’ve been out of work because of the COVID situation,” said Commissioner Kelli Sobonya. “I think with people struggling already, the price of gas is going up the price of groceries, the price of everything seems to be going up. We just wanted to let people know that we do care and there is a process in place that we feel like they will take notice.”

Private citizens and residents are also able to send letters and express their thoughts or concerns to the Public Service Commission during the public comment period.

During Thursday’s meeting, commissioners also heard a proposal from the West Virginia Conservation Agency about entering into an agreement which could help with future flooding mitigation projects.

“What we like to do is to take our authority, take their authority, merge them to create a potential solutions to problems,” said Brian Farkas, executive director of West Virginia Conservation Agency.

The agency has already entered into partnerships with 15 counties across the state and would like to have agreements with all counties in West Virginia.

West Virginia is home to more than 40,000 miles of streams and is 70 percent forested.

A local supervisor for the Guyan Conservation District says Four Pole Creek is an area that needs to be addressed. Located only a few miles from Ritter Park, serious flooding issues arose after February’s ice storm and severe winter weather caused blockages.

“People along the way have said, ‘you know what, it’s going to be in my yard,’ ” said Ken Brown. “It was in one guy’s air conditioner already, and it’s only going to get worse.”

Downed trees and debris can build up in creeks, streams and cause major issues for homes and businesses who live near or around them.

The conservation agency could receive in-kind donations like land rights, but can help with capitol funds for projects and work.

