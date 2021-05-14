Capital High student recognized by first lady Biden during visit

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Thursday was a day in the history books for Capital High students as first lady Dr. Jill Biden, Charleston native and actress Jennifer Garner, and U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., came to the high school to address the importance of vaccinations.

“The most important thing we could do is get this virus behind us, and in order to do that we have got to get anyone with vaccine hesitation into these chairs and get a shot into their arms,” Garner said.

Garner later introduced Capital High’s Senior Class President Christian Gist to deliver a speech during the event. Gist is on Capital’s football and lacrosse teams, and he’s also involved in theater.

“It was just so crazy, as I was listening to (Garner) talk, I forgot I was going to be next to speak and so I was just in a state of awe, just looking at her,” Gist said. “Hearing her speak and she’s like ‘and here is Christian Gist’ and I was like ‘oh my gosh, that’s me.’”

During his speech, Gist joined Biden, Garner and Manchin in addressing vaccinations. He believes the more people who get vaccinated, the quicker the country will get back to normal.

“A lot of people are skeptical about the vaccine because, there’s a lot of rumors that go around that this vaccine does horrible things, has horrible side effects, but they’re all just rumors.”

Alvyana Robinson was one student who got her first COVID-19 vaccine Thursday at Capital High’s vaccine clinic. She also is part of the ROTC program at the school and was able to greet Biden and Garner.

“Jennifer and Dr. Biden came over and spoke to us and were asking us how we were, telling us that ROTC is a good program and to stick with it because, in the future we can get good jobs and all that,” Robinson said. “I say get (the vaccine). I just got mine and I’m excited, and I say get it so we can go back to what we know as normal.”

Kanawha County Schools says there are only three schools in the county that have their own on-site clinic, one of those schools being Capital. Officials said roughly 70 students were vaccinated on Thursday, and though they will be done with school when their next round is available, the clinic will still offer the second doses.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.