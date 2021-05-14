COVID-19 W.Va. | 297 new cases, 5 additional deaths reported

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The coronavirus case count increased by 297 Friday and five additional deaths were reported in West Virginia, according to the DHHR.

As of May 14, the DHHR reports there have been 2,824,455 total laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 157,923 total cases and 2,756 deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 68-year old male from McDowell County, a 29-year old male from Mineral County, a 93-year old female from Mason County, a 69-year old male from Grant County, and an 85-year old female from Marion County.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 68-year old male from McDowell County, a 29-year old male from Mineral County, a 93-year old female from Mason County, a 69-year old male from Grant County, and an 85-year old female from Marion County.

148,552 have recovered from COVID-19 complications in the Mountain State.

According to the DHHR, 691, 758 West Virginians are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and 828,482 have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Following the action of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration expanding the emergency use authorization of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for adolescents ages 12 to 15, West Virginia will immediately begin offering the vaccine to this age group. The West Virginia Joint Interagency Task Force for COVID-19 Vaccines will coordinate this effort across the state with the help of partners including the West Virginia Department of Education, local health departments, pharmacies, and many others.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,441), Berkeley (12,425), Boone (2,054), Braxton (940), Brooke (2,197), Cabell (8,711), Calhoun (352), Clay (508), Doddridge (602), Fayette (3,454), Gilmer (861), Grant (1,281), Greenbrier (2,814), Hampshire (1,842), Hancock (2,808), Hardy (1,530), Harrison (5,750), Jackson (2,129), Jefferson (4,622), Kanawha (14,993), Lewis (1,202), Lincoln (1,482), Logan (3,152), Marion (4,463), Marshall (3,477), Mason (2,006), McDowell (1,576), Mercer (4,870), Mineral (2,864), Mingo (2,591), Monongalia (9,214), Monroe (1,143), Morgan (1,189), Nicholas (1,716), Ohio (4,214), Pendleton (703), Pleasants (894), Pocahontas (663), Preston (2,897), Putnam (5,172), Raleigh (6,808), Randolph (2,619), Ritchie (708), Roane (632), Summers (825), Taylor (1,229), Tucker (528), Tyler (720), Upshur (1,877), Wayne (3,105), Webster (495), Wetzel (1,351), Wirt (426), Wood (7,796), Wyoming (2,002).

