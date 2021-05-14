Facial covering modification for Kanawha county buildings

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Vaccinated people no longer have to wear facial coverings inside the Kanawha County Courthouse, the W. Kent Carper Justice and Public Safety Complex and the Voter’s Registration Office.

The Kanawha County Commission order, entered initially on July 23, 2020, that required facial coverings for those nine and older has been rescinded due to newly released CDC guidelines and the modified executive order announced today by Governor Jim Justice for the State of West Virginia.

During his press briefing Friday, Gov. Justice fully vaccinated individuals are no longer required to wear a facial covering. The Kanawha County Commission says this also applies to all vaccinated county personnel and citizens entering Kanawha County facilities.

The 13th Judicial Circuit entered a Judicial Order on May 11, 2020 requiring facial coverings for anyone entering the Judicial Building and this requirement remains in effect until further action is taken by the Court.

