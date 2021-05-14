Advertisement

Facial covering modification for Kanawha county buildings

(Victoria Kovios Mosely)
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Vaccinated people no longer have to wear facial coverings inside the Kanawha County Courthouse, the W. Kent Carper Justice and Public Safety Complex and the Voter’s Registration Office.

The Kanawha County Commission order, entered initially on July 23, 2020, that required facial coverings for those nine and older has been rescinded due to newly released CDC guidelines and the modified executive order announced today by Governor Jim Justice for the State of West Virginia.

During his press briefing Friday, Gov. Justice fully vaccinated individuals are no longer required to wear a facial covering. The Kanawha County Commission says this also applies to all vaccinated county personnel and citizens entering Kanawha County facilities.

The 13th Judicial Circuit entered a Judicial Order on May 11, 2020 requiring facial coverings for anyone entering the Judicial Building and this requirement remains in effect until further action is taken by the Court.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews responded Monday evening to a shooting at a home in the Guyandotte area of Huntington.
Names released of apparent shooting victims
Fatal ATV accident in Nicholas County, W.Va.
Name of person killed in ATV accident released
Two schools, board of education under lock down due to threat
A sign asking customers to wear a face covering is displayed at the entrance to Picos...
‘Great day for America’: Vaccinated can largely ditch masks
Governor Justice holds press conference
West Virginia Governor announces change to face covering requirement

Latest News

The Encova Foundation of West Virginia provides a $1.8 million gift to help build a new...
MU Lewis College of Business receives $1.8 million gift
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine
Ohio Governor releases statement on new mask guidance
Health Officer Dr. Sherri Young vaccinates daughter
That's a Wrap! May 14
That’s a Wrap! May 14