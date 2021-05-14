Advertisement

Great American Ball Park returning to full capacity

(WXIX)
By WSAZ News Staff
May. 14, 2021
CINCINNATI, Ohio (WSAZ) - The Cincinnati Reds will return Great American Ball Park to full capacity beginning June 2, 2021, following Governor Mike DeWine’s announcement ending Ohio’s coronavirus health orders.

“The Reds are grateful to Governor DeWine and all the state and local officials who collaborated to usher Ohio through this dangerous and difficult time,” said Phil Castellini, Reds president and chief operating officer. “Our goal has always been to host as many fans as possible in a safe manner and we are excited to once again have every seat available for more fans to cheer on our Reds.”

In accordance with the announcement, beginning June 2 masks will be recommended but no longer mandated to be worn at Great American Ball Park.

The timeline laid out by Governor DeWine included incentives for Ohioans to get the vaccine. In support of that, the Reds $10 vaccination ticket offer for Monday-Thursday games will be available to all fans through the end of the 2021 regular season.

For more information on this ticket offer, please visit here.

