Gym etiquette 101

By Josie Fletcher
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

With mask restrictions being lifted during exercise, many commercial gyms and fitness facilities are now experiencing a surge in membership growth while people get back to their normal exercise routines and/or get prepared for that upcoming summer vacation.  

Each gym has their own polices and rules to abide by, but there are a few “unwritten rules” of the gym code that are just as important to be aware of.

Coach Chris joined Sarah and Taylor in Studio 3 to discuss gym etiquette to remain aware of in order for you and others to get the most efficient and user friendly experience from your fitness club.

