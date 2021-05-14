Health Officer Dr. Sherri Young vaccinates daughter

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Health Officer and Executive Director of the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department administered the COVID-19 vaccine to her daughter Friday during a clinic.

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department posted a picture on its Facebook page along with, “If there was any doubt about whether COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective in adolescents age 12 and up, here’s Dr. Young administering the Pfizer vaccine to her own daughter during today’s drive-up clinic at Bible Center Church. She trusts it for her own child, and yours.”

A COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be held tomorrow at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Walk-ins are welcome from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Those under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. If the child is accompanied by an adult other than a parent or guardian, they must have a signed note from a parent or guardian stating they are allowed to receive the vaccine.

