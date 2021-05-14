Advertisement

Kanawha Watersports grand opening

By Josie Fletcher
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 2:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WINFIELD, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Kanawha Watersports is your one-stop destination for water sports offering skiing, wakeboarding, and tubing. Everything including skis, board, life vest, ropes, gloves as well as the boat and driver.

The driver/coach is a Certified Level I instructor with USA Water Ski and Wake Sports and is a WV DNR approved guide. To make a reservation, call Kanawha Watersports at 304 541-0785, and get ready to “Jump In.”

We know what it takes to provide a safe, fun day on the water.

Ted Duty, Owner

For more information, visit www.Kanawhawatersports.com.

