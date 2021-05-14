Kentucky Governor announces date to return to full capacity, end of mask mandate

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has announced a date when events and venues will return to 100% capacity.

He held a press conference on Friday morning.

Governor Beshear announced that they will return to 100% capacity for all venues and events in one month, on June 11.

Also on June 11, the mask mandate will be eliminated for all Kentuckians with exceptions where people are most vulnerable.

He says they are waiting one month to give people the opportunity to get vaccinated.

“For the last 14 months, we have sacrificed together. We have mourned together. We have lit our homes and businesses green to show compassion and we have rung bells every morning at 10 a.m.” said Gov. Beshear.

He also said, “I’ve stayed awake more nights than I’ve slept, wondering if I’ve made the right decisions. If I could’ve done more.”

As of Thursday, Kentuckians as young as 12 are eligible to get vaccinated against the coronavirus.

The CDC just removed mask requirements for vaccinated Americans for most indoor settings. Kentucky will mirror the CDC’s guidance.

He says businesses do not need to be checking vaccination cards. He also asks that people should social distance as much as you can until June 11.

The governor says he left a lot of the guidance up to local city and county governments.

On Monday, Governor Beshear announced the state would move to 75% capacity for all restaurants. venues, offices, and pools. This is now being applied to events that are under and over 1,000 people. At that time, the curfew will end and several restrictions will be lifted.

Governor Beshear says we still have a little ways to go, but “we will get through this. We will get through this together.”

