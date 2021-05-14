Kings Island opens for season Saturday: What you need to know before you go

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - Kings Island opens to the general public for the 2021 season Saturday.

Masks are no longer required when outdoors, a change from the amusement park’s 2020 COVID-19 policy.

Soak City Water Park will open on Saturday, May 29.

If you are a season passholder planning to enjoy Soak City Water Park during your visit, you must make a reservation online in advance of your visit.

Other policies in place this year you’ll want to know before you go:

Reservations will only be required for visiting Soak City Water Park. Both season passholders and single-day ticketholders will need reservations for Soak City.

Temperature checks for guests have been discontinued at the front gate.

The health screen questionnaire will be conducted by associates at the front gate and will not be conducted through the Kings Island mobile app.

Guests aged 10 years and older are required to wear face coverings while indoors unless actively eating and drinking.

Face coverings are not required outdoors unless it is not possible to maintain 6′ of social distancing.

Face coverings should completely cover the nose and mouth, and not have exhalation valves or vents, which allow virus particles to escape.

There will be no limitations to ride capacity for most rides. Face coverings are recommended for outdoor rides and required for indoor rides.

The park’s newest roller coaster, Orion, was chosen the Best New Amusement Park Attraction by USA Today in 2020.

It’s only the seventh giga coaster (coasters that have a drop of 300 to 399 feet) in the world.

Thrill seekers plummet down a 300-foot drop to kick things off.

The ride reaches speeds up to 91 mph along the 5,321 feet of track.

