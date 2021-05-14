Man charged in connection with drug overdose death

BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man from Boone County faces charges in connection with the overdose death of another person, the Boone County Sheriff’s Department said Friday.

James “J.D.” Thompson, 29, is charged with drug delivery causing death and failure to render aid.

Deputies said they responded Thursday to a reported overdose death in the Ridgeview area.

Thompson was taken to the Southwestern Regional Jail. His bond is $250,000.

