Man charged in connection with drug overdose death

James “J.D.” Thompson, 29, is charged with drug delivery causing death and failure to render aid after the overdose death of another person.(Boone County Sheriff's Department)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man from Boone County faces charges in connection with the overdose death of another person, the Boone County Sheriff’s Department said Friday.

James “J.D.” Thompson, 29, is charged with drug delivery causing death and failure to render aid.

Deputies said they responded Thursday to a reported overdose death in the Ridgeview area.

Thompson was taken to the Southwestern Regional Jail. His bond is $250,000.

