Marshall University’s Bill Noe Flight School open house

By Josie Fletcher
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 2:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

The open house for Marshall University’s Bill Noe Flight School is Saturday at 11 a.m. at Yeager Airport in Charleston.

Feel free to contact Bryan Branham at branhamb@marshall.edu. He is happy to share more information about the flight school and your future as a professional pilot.

Click here to learn more about the program.

