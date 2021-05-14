Marshall University’s Bill Noe Flight School open house

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

The open house for Marshall University’s Bill Noe Flight School is Saturday at 11 a.m. at Yeager Airport in Charleston.

Feel free to contact Bryan Branham at branhamb@marshall.edu. He is happy to share more information about the flight school and your future as a professional pilot.

Click here to learn more about the program.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.