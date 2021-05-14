Advertisement

Medina Spirit passes drug tests, cleared to run in Preakness

Baffert’s camp agreed to rigorous testing and monitoring of his horses as a condition of entry to the Preakness.
Bob Baffert and Medina Spirit
(WAVE 3 News)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
BALTIMORE (AP) - Medina Spirit has passed three rounds of pre-race drug testing and has been cleared to run in the Preakness on Saturday.

Maryland racing officials said Friday that tests on the Kentucky Derby winner and fellow Bob Baffert-trained Concert Tour came back with nothing that would cause them to be scratched from the second leg of the Triple Crown.

Baffert’s camp agreed to rigorous testing and monitoring of his horses as a condition of entry to the Preakness. Medina Spirit tested positive for the steroid betamethasone in post-Derby testing.

If a second round of testing there comes back positive, Medina Spirit will be disqualified as Derby winner.

