MU Lewis College of Business receives $1.8 million gift

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Marshall University’s Lewis College of Business on Friday received a $1.8 million gift that will be used to help build an auditorium in the college’s new building along Fourth Avenue.

The Encova Foundation of West Virginia provided the university with the funding, according to a university news release, saying it will be part of the Brad D. Smith Schools of Business.

According to the release, the facility in the 1400 block of Fourth Avenue will feature a 360-seat, state-of-the-art auditorium that will be named the Encova Auditorium. It is expected to be finished by fall of 2023, with classes projected to start in January 2024.

“The Lewis College of Business is sincerely thankful for the generous donation of the Encova Foundation of West Virginia. Their commitment to the new Lewis College of Business facility, the Brad D. Smith Center for Business and Innovation, will benefit all Marshall students for generations to come,” said Dr. Avinandan Mukherjee, dean of the Lewis College of Business, in the release. “This state-of-the-art facility will be utilized by our students and be an ideal venue for our speaker series, lectures and classes, business meetings, conferences, film screenings and workshops. We are honored to bestow the Encova name on this auditorium.”

In the release, Marshall University President Dr. Jerome A. Gilbert said, “We are very appreciative of Encova’s partnership with Marshall University,” Gilbert said. “They share our vision that an educated workforce leads to a thriving West Virginia. By working together, public and private alliances can become cornerstones of success for the Mountain State.”

