New restaurant opening in Charleston this summer

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A new restaurant will be opening in Charleston this summer.

According to a Facebook post from Charleston Main Streets, Phat Daddy’s on Da Tracks will be opening in the Elk City area of Charleston’s West Side.

Phat Daddy’s on Da Tracks will be located at 480 Railroad Avenue and feature “a full to-go menu of delicious barbecue and much more.”

Cameron and Octavia Cordon, the restaurant owners, received a CWVenture Microloan from Charleston Main Streets to get the business up and running. They plan to use that funding to to invest in kitchen and security equipment and general marketing efforts.

New businesses seeking gap funding can apply for a CWVenture Microloan by calling (304)-767-9800 or by visiting the Charleston Main Streets website.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.