Ohio to end pandemic unemployment

By John Lowe
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - After a week of many mandates returning life to normal, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine added one more this week.

The Republican governor announced this week that Ohio will be ending the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance on June 26, a little more than two months before the federal end date in September.

DeWine mentioned that the difficulty for employers to hire employees was a major reason behind the decision.

“As I travel the state, employers tell me all the time that businesses are coming back and they also tell me they’re having a serious, serious time finding employees,” DeWine said. “Many employees who are with these companies are going to have to work long hours.”

According to the Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services, the statewide unemployment is 4.7%, which is the same as it was in Feb. 2020 before the pandemic.

