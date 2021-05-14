Putnam County cracking down on abandoned and dilapidated homes

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Putnam County officials are hoping to clean up communities by enforcing more strict violations on property owners with abandoned or dilapidated homes.

“We trail-blazed this thing, me and Larry Fry, the county attorney, we built this from scratch in October,” said County Planner Tina Peck. “There was nothing and now we’re following state code, which is something that should’ve been done a long time ago, (and) instead of taking a year, it’s now taking a couple of months to get through these cases.”

The Putnam County Dilapidated and Abandoned Enforcement Agency (DAEA) is an old initiative with new leaders behind it. Its goal is to clean up Putnam County by tracking down property owners to have them either clean up or tear down their dilapidated or abandoned homes.

Peck said they started out with 31 homes, some of which were backlogged from 2019, and now they’re down to 22 homes on their DAEA list. She said nine property owners have cleaned up their land since the agency began enforcement last October.

“DAEA has always been here but it’s never to the county commission level since 2006 and there’s never been a formal order issued to the property owner.”

Peck said if there is a dilapidated or abandoned home, she goes out and adds it to the list for the DAEA board to look at. Once the board looks it over, they will make recommendations and send it to the County Commission who will then decide what actions to take.

“They can either close the case (or) move forward with a formal complaint,” Peck told WSAZ. “If the property owner doesn’t comply, they go on to a final order. If they still don’t comply, (the commission) can issue a citation.”

That fine can add up to $100 per day for each day that goes by and the property is not cleaned up.

“We consider it a hazard if a house is abandoned or there is trash in the yard, that’s a public health risk so it’s important to get the word out that county commission is taking this very seriously.”

Peck said this is a countywide initiative, and she urges anyone who’s aware of property that’s in poor condition to call her office at 304-586-0237. All tips can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.