Road closed, one injured after single vehicle crash

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A road in the Tyler Mountain area of Kanawha County is shut down after a single vehicle crash Friday morning.

Metro 911 dispatchers say the crash happened on Woodrum Lane near FOP Lane.

A vehicle is on its top.

Deputies say one person was in that vehicle and was transported to the hospital with injuries. The extent of those injuries is unknown.

Woodrum Lane is shut down at this time.

We have a crew at the scene.

