Road closed, one injured after single vehicle crash

A road in the Tyler Mountain area of Kanawha County is shut down after a single vehicle crash...
A road in the Tyler Mountain area of Kanawha County is shut down after a single vehicle crash Friday morning.(WSAZ/Max Wallace)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 9:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A road in the Tyler Mountain area of Kanawha County is shut down after a single vehicle crash Friday morning.

Metro 911 dispatchers say the crash happened on Woodrum Lane near FOP Lane.

A vehicle is on its top.

Deputies say one person was in that vehicle and was transported to the hospital with injuries. The extent of those injuries is unknown.

Woodrum Lane is shut down at this time.

We have a crew at the scene.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

