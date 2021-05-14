Sunshine spree rolls into weekend

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The weekend is almost here and with CDC and Dr. Anthony Fauci not sounding the mainly all clear for outdoor events, it is time to enjoy what we have missed for a year. Weather-wise the weekend weather starts strong then shows a bit of uncertainty by Sunday when showers may threaten.

Meanwhile for the first light of Friday skies will be crystal clear and the air will have chilled into the 30s and low 40s. While heavy dew will be common, the colder hollows here in Appalachia will have a late season frost especially on rooftops.

Once any early fog and frost melt away, skies will trend sunshiny and the breezes will be tepid. Highs will make the 70 degree mark by day’s end with a high sunburn index. In mountainous far eastern WV an afternoon cloud build up may lead to a brief shower near the ski lodges above 3,000′ (Snowshoe, Canaan, Timberline, Winterplace).

Saturday looks fine though a bit more cloud cover will show up by afternoon. Highs back into the low 70s. Sunday’s sky will trend mostly cloudy and hazy with enough moisture returning for the risk of showers. Showers are more likely next week when we may measure an inch!