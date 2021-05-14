Vacant apartment complex on fire
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 5:55 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LOGAN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A large, vacant apartment complex is engulfed in flames.
According to the Logan Fire Department, the building is a three-story apartment complex in the 600 block of Cole Street. The call came in just after 5 a.m. Friday.
Firefighters tell WSAZ this apartment complex was vacant, but is known to have squatters.
No word on what started the fire or if anyone is injured.
A WSAZ news team is headed to the fire scene.
