Vaccine clinics to be held next week at Cabell County middle and high schools

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Middle and high school students in Cabell County will be able to get COVID-19 vaccine shots at their schools next week.

Now that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved the Pfizer vaccine for children as young as 12 years old, Cabell County Schools will be holding COVID-19 vaccine clinics at each of their middle schools Monday and Tuesday.

Clinics for middle school students will be Monday at Huntington East Middle School and Milton Middle School, and then Tuesday at Barboursville Middle School and Huntington Middle School. Hours both days are from 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the school’s gyms.

A parent or guardian must be present for middle school students to get vaccinations.

Schools are sending vaccine forms home with students that will need to be filled out in order for the student to get the shot. Those forms can also be downloaded from the district’s website.

Vaccine clinics will also be held at the county’s high schools.

The clinic at Huntington High is scheduled at 8 a.m. Wednesday in the gym.

Cabell Midland’s clinic will be held at 8 a.m. Thursday in their gym.

Parents of high school students do not need to be present for their kids to get the shot, but they do need to fill out a vaccine form.

Keith Thomas, coordinator of student support for the county, says students who get the vaccine won’t have to quarantine if they’re exposed to someone with the virus.

“It keeps them from being quarantined, which allows more class time and education,” Thomas said.

Linda Bird’s mother-in-law died of the virus in January. She says her son, an eighth-grader at Milton Middle, will be getting the shot.

“I have a younger son who has three auto-immune diseases, and he’s too young to get the vaccine, so everyone in my family is getting it,” she said. “We don’t want another loss.”

More than 1,000 Cabell County students age 16 and older have received at least one dose of the vaccine, Thomas says.

Cabell County school officials believe the vaccine is working. They say at the height of the pandemic, they’d have more than 20 positive COVID-19 cases among students and staff a week. This week that number is down to three positive cases.

Bird has kept her son in virtual school all year. Now that he’ll be vaccinated, she’ll feel secure letting him go back in person in the fall.

Vaccine clinics are also scheduled for Wednesday at the Cabell County Career Technology Center and Crossroads Academy.

