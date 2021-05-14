WSAZ Now Desk | Problem gambling and mental health and how to help your loved ones
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - Scott Anderson, with Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services and Ohio for Responsible Gambling, joins the WSAZ Now Desk during Mental Health Month to talk about the link between mental health issues and problem gambling.
He also shares some resources available to those who are struggling and their loved ones.
Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.