COVID-19 W.VA. l 307 new cases, 1 additional death reported

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The coronavirus case count increased by 307 Saturday and one additional death was reported in West Virginia, according to the DHHR.

As of May 15, 2021, there have been 2,832,906 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 158,230 total cases and 2,757 deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the death of a 78-year-old female from Mineral County.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to this family,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Please schedule a COVID-19 vaccine to protect yourself and those around you.”

According to the DHHR, 640,432 West Virginians are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and 747,402 have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Following the action of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration expanding the emergency use authorization of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for adolescents ages 12 to 15, West Virginia will immediately begin offering the vaccine to this age group. The West Virginia Joint Interagency Task Force for COVID-19 Vaccines will coordinate this effort across the state with the help of partners including the West Virginia Department of Education, local health departments, pharmacies, and many others.

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available Saturday in Putnam County. The testing is held at Liberty Square, 613 Putnam Village in Hurricane from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,447), Berkeley (12,441), Boone (2,057), Braxton (940), Brooke (2,199), Cabell (8,725), Calhoun (356), Clay (511), Doddridge (604), Fayette (3,455), Gilmer (863), Grant (1,281), Greenbrier (2,818), Hampshire (1,853), Hancock (2,813), Hardy (1,531), Harrison (5,770), Jackson (2,135), Jefferson (4,628), Kanawha (15,016), Lewis (1,214), Lincoln (1,488), Logan (3,156), Marion (4,474), Marshall (3,482), Mason (2,009), McDowell (1,576), Mercer (4,886), Mineral (2,871), Mingo (2,598), Monongalia (9,219), Monroe (1,145), Morgan (1,192), Nicholas (1,725), Ohio (4,221), Pendleton (703), Pleasants (899), Pocahontas (664), Preston (2,898), Putnam (5,181), Raleigh (6,822), Randolph (2,638), Ritchie (711), Roane (633), Summers (825), Taylor (1,228), Tucker (529), Tyler (720), Upshur (1,880), Wayne (3,116), Webster (496), Wetzel (1,355), Wirt (428), Wood (7,802), Wyoming (2,003).

