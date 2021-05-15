Advertisement

Crews on scene of stabbing on Charleston’s West Side

Dispatchers say it happened in the 700 block of 6th Street around 9 p.m.
Crews are on scene Friday night of a stabbing on Charleston’s West Side.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 9:22 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews are on scene Friday night of a stabbing on Charleston’s West Side, according to Metro 911.

Dispatchers say it happened in the 700 block of 6th Street around 9 p.m.

There are no details yet on a suspect.

