Crews on scene of stabbing on Charleston’s West Side
Dispatchers say it happened in the 700 block of 6th Street around 9 p.m.
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 9:22 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews are on scene Friday night of a stabbing on Charleston’s West Side, according to Metro 911.
There are no details yet on a suspect.
