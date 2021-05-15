First live concert at Mountain Health Arena held in over a year

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - COVID restrictions have loosened all over the country and. for the first time in more than a year, a concert was held at Mountain Health Arena.

Country artist Travis Tritt showed up to perform for a crowd much smaller than usual. The event staff is doing what they can to keep people safe. For fans like Dylan Stulley, they could not pass up the chance to see Travis Tritt live.

“I live for music, I love going to concerts, dive bar concerts have just been taken away so,” Stulley said. “I’m a huge fan.”

Stulley was one of 1,200 fans who filled Mountain Health Arena -- singing and celebrating live music once again.

This is first concert at the arena in more than a year following the COVID shutdown.

“It’s normally at 7,200. With the current capacity that we are at now at around 1,200 seats for the show, so it’s a lot smaller than we are used to,” said April Bias, director of marketing and sales for the arena.

The concert consisted of smaller crowds and plenty of guidelines. Although mask guidelines have loosened in West Virginia, those guidelines did not change for the concert.

“We put this plan in place in April, so we want to stick to that plan. I know a lot of the mask guidelines and the CDC have changed but we want to stick to the plan we had in place when people began purchasing their tickets,” Bias said.

Fans also got their temperatures checked at the doors, and there was a clear bag policy.

“New clear bag policy, this is in place so that our security, when they are checking your things, they don’t have to actually touch your bags,” Bias said.

Arena officials made it possible for people to see the musicians they call legends again.

“It’s crazy that such a huge name is making this happen and making it possible to just come out and see Travis Tritt, like a legend,” Stulley said.

Arena officials said safety remains a top priority, but they are having conversations about changing restrictions for future concerts.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.