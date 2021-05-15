Advertisement

First Warning Forecast | Dry weather continues Saturday, showers return by Sunday

By Andy Chilian
Published: May. 15, 2021 at 7:56 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Saturday continues the dry and pleasant stretch of weather seen recently, especially as afternoon temperatures continue to climb. This will be interrupted by rain chances returning on Sunday, though the day does not look to be a washout. In the week ahead, each day has a chance of rain, but plenty of dry hours can still be expected. Temperatures turn much warmer and may start feeling like summer towards the end of the week.

Saturday morning starts yet again with a chill as temperatures have fallen to the mid 30s to low 40s. However, afternoon temperatures will turn much warmer and rise to the mid 70s. A sunny start to the day gives way to a mix of sun and clouds for the afternoon with continued dry conditions and a light breeze.

Cloud cover increases Saturday evening, giving way to a mostly cloudy sky overnight. Patchy light rain showers are likely at night as low temperatures fall to the upper 40s.

Sunday has the opportunity for patchy rain showers at any point during the day, but plenty of dry hours will still be seen. Cloud cover stays plentiful as afternoon temperatures rise to around 70 degrees.

Monday does look to be a wet day as rain showers will be common. High temperatures stay in the upper 60s for most locations but should rise to the low 70s farther south and west where the rain ends sooner.

Expect a mostly cloudy sky on Tuesday with a few showers at times. Temperatures reach the mid 70s for the afternoon.

Wednesday will turn partly cloudy with afternoon temperatures in the upper 70s. A couple showers are still possible.

Thursday and Friday see a mostly sunny sky with a isolated, pop-up showers possible both days. High temperatures rise to the low to mid 80s with higher humidity.

