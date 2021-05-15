Flags to be flown at half-staff Saturday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - All state-owned flags will be flown at half staff on Saturday in honor of Peace Officers Memorial Day.

West Virginia Governor made that proclamation Friday, ordering the flags to fly at half-staff from dawn to dusk on Saturday.

“I encourage the citizens of West Virginia to join with all Americans to honor the federal, state, and local officers killed or disabled in the line of duty, in gratitude to all law enforcement officers in this state and throughout the nation, and in support of their continuing efforts to protect the rights and safety of our citizens and our precious freedoms,” Gov. Justice said

Gov. Justice’s proclamation is in accordance with the presidential proclamation also made this week.

