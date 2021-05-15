Advertisement

Flags to be flown at half-staff Saturday

By Tori Yorgey
Published: May. 15, 2021 at 6:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - All state-owned flags will be flown at half staff on Saturday in honor of Peace Officers Memorial Day.

West Virginia Governor made that proclamation Friday, ordering the flags to fly at half-staff from dawn to dusk on Saturday.

“I encourage the citizens of West Virginia to join with all Americans to honor the federal, state, and local officers killed or disabled in the line of duty, in gratitude to all law enforcement officers in this state and throughout the nation, and in support of their continuing efforts to protect the rights and safety of our citizens and our precious freedoms,” Gov. Justice said

Gov. Justice’s proclamation is in accordance with the presidential proclamation also made this week.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Justice holds press conference
West Virginia governor changes face covering requirement
Walmart will no longer require customers or employees who are fully vaccinated to wear masks,...
Walmart drops mask requirement for vaccinated customers, employees
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear
Kentucky Governor announces date to return to full capacity, end of mask mandate
A road in the Tyler Mountain area of Kanawha County is shut down after a single vehicle crash...
Road closed, one injured after single vehicle crash
14-year-old charged in the death of boy

Latest News

One injured in Charleston stabbing
Flags at half-staff
WVU graduation
Courtesy: West Virginia University
Thousands of West Virginia University students receive their diplomas this weekend