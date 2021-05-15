Herd advances to NCAA championship soccer game

CARY, N.C. (WSAZ) - Marshall’s soccer team’s improbable run to the NCAA Championship game turned on the right foot of senior Jamil Roberts in the second half of the College Cup semifinals.

Roberts got an assist in the 60th minute from Milo Yosef and and Vitor Dias to give the Herd a 1-nil advantage on Marshall’s first shot on goal of the match.

Marshall goalkeeper Oliver Semmle had four first half saves and was kept busy by an aggressive North Carolina offense.

It is Marshall’s first trip ever to the College Cup.

The Herd will play the winner of the Indiana-Pitt semifinal in the NCAA Championship game Monday night at 8 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.